Aiken Schools Plan AI Tools for Teachers in 2026

Aiken County school board members unanimously voted to bring AI tools to classrooms in 2026. After vetting nine tech firms, the district picked Magic School, Khan Academy, and Brisk Labs…

Aiken County school board members unanimously voted to bring AI tools to classrooms in 2026.

After vetting nine tech firms, the district picked Magic School, Khan Academy, and Brisk Labs Corp. While these firms made the cut, no contracts have been signed yet.

"These are possible resources if we decided to purchase," said Nic Carroll, the district's executive director of technology, according to the Aiken Standard. "It is crucial to understand that AI is designed to empower our educators, not replace them."

The new tech aims to cut prep time for teachers. Smart software will spot when kids need extra help and shift teaching methods. 

Staff will test each program before making their decision. Cost details stay under wraps, but Magic School sits at the low end while Khan Academy tops the price list.

AI now shows up everywhere in daily tasks. Chat programs write text and solve problems. X's Grok, Google's Gemini, and ChatGPT lead the pack in this field.

