Blues Traveler, Matthew West Headlining Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta

"The 39th Annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is just around the corner, and we’re gearing up for another big celebration! Mark your calendars for October 24–25, 2025, and get ready for an unforgettable weekend in downtown North Augusta. This year’s headliners bring the excitement—Matthew West will kick off the festivities with a FREE concert on Friday night, and Blues Traveler will close out the celebration with another FREE show on Saturday evening. The fun begins Friday at 5 PM with food trucks, followed by the concert at 6 PM. Saturday is packed from start to finish with something for everyone—craft vendors, food trucks, local entertainment, carnival ride, a Kids Zone, and more—leading into the big show at 6 PM. Vendor applications open soon, so follow us on social media or check back here for updates! We can’t wait to see you there for a weekend full of music, food, and fall festivities!"