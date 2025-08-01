MuttNation Fund Gives $300,000 to Flood-Damaged Animal Shelters; Country Stars Come Together for Relief Concert

Miranda Lambert has announced that her MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund has donated over $300,000 to more than 20 animal shelters that were impacted by the recent catastrophic flooding in Texas, New Mexico, and New Jersey. The donations will provide emergency assistance to facilities that were devastated by flooding in early July 2025, particularly in South-Central Texas, where communities have struggled to recover.

“Texas is my home state, and the tragedy that took so many lives — and forever changed so many others — left me without words to express my heartbreak. All I knew was that I wanted to help,” the country star said in a statement.

“I'm grateful that our MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund could quickly jump into action. We established the fund to enable immediate response to the needs of animal shelters and rescues following natural disasters, and it's always incredible to see it in action during such times. A huge thank you to everyone who has donated to make that possible.”

The fund was created as a rapid response tool to support animal welfare organizations in times of crisis. In this latest instance, funds have gone toward helping shelter infrastructure, animal medical care, and rehoming efforts.

“At Tractor Supply, we were heartbroken by the recent floods and the devastating aftermath for these communities,” added Kimberley Gardiner, the senior VP and chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply Company, via a statement. “These funds are more than financial support — they're a lifeline to animals and the people working tirelessly to care for them. We're committed to helping these organizations continue their mission of care, rescue, and compassion when it's needed most.”