Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

New Augusta CHEF’STORE Set to Open August 23

A new CHEF’STORE will open at 102 Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway in Augusta on Aug. 23. This will be their second location in Georgia. The store sells bulk food and…

Rebecca Allen
chefs store
Beasley Media

A new CHEF'STORE will open at 102 Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway in Augusta on Aug. 23. This will be their second location in Georgia. The store sells bulk food and kitchen gear without requiring a membership card.

Situated between CarMax and Camping World, this spot fills a much-needed gap. Until now, locals had to drive to Columbia or Atlanta for wholesale food shopping. Business owners can get an early peek on Aug. 22.

"Whether you're a restaurant pro, food truck owner, or just love stocking up on kitchen staples, we're bringing fresh ingredients, quality supplies, and wholesale convenience — all under one roof," states the store's website.

The store stocks everything a kitchen needs. Fresh cuts of meat sit next to seafood catches of the day. Produce fills the aisles alongside dairy products. From mixing bowls to measuring cups, they've got the tools too.

The grand opening will feature samples, giveaways, and raffles.

Augusta
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
financial awareness - saving
Local NewsNorth Augusta Keeps Tax Rates Same for 2025 as Money Flows InRebecca Allen
Chan Kinchla, Brendan Hill, John Popper and Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler.
Local NewsBlues Traveler, Matthew West Headlining Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North AugustaRebecca Allen
Top down View: Children in a School Use Tablets and Laptops to Study Digital Literacy, AI Data Lines Connect into Learning. Diverse Kids Connected Through Digital Knowledge Network, Modern Technology
Local NewsAiken Schools Plan AI Tools for Teachers in 2026Rebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect