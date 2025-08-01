New Augusta CHEF’STORE Set to Open August 23

A new CHEF'STORE will open at 102 Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway in Augusta on Aug. 23. This will be their second location in Georgia. The store sells bulk food and kitchen gear without requiring a membership card.

Situated between CarMax and Camping World, this spot fills a much-needed gap. Until now, locals had to drive to Columbia or Atlanta for wholesale food shopping. Business owners can get an early peek on Aug. 22.

"Whether you're a restaurant pro, food truck owner, or just love stocking up on kitchen staples, we're bringing fresh ingredients, quality supplies, and wholesale convenience — all under one roof," states the store's website.

The store stocks everything a kitchen needs. Fresh cuts of meat sit next to seafood catches of the day. Produce fills the aisles alongside dairy products. From mixing bowls to measuring cups, they've got the tools too.