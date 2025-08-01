North Augusta Keeps Tax Rates Same for 2025 as Money Flows In
North Augusta officials announced their tax collection hit a striking 99.5 percent this fiscal year. The city plans to maintain current tax rates through 2025. Food and drink taxes climbed…
North Augusta officials announced their tax collection hit a striking 99.5 percent this fiscal year. The city plans to maintain current tax rates through 2025.
Food and drink taxes climbed 6.3%, while hotel earnings soared an impressive 36% over last year's numbers.
In a smart financial move, the city slashed its debt load by $5 million in 2024. With interest rates sky-high, they've switched from leasing to buying vehicles outright.
The steady tax rate marks a shift from 2022 and 2023, when increases funded staff additions and vital equipment purchases without adding debt.
Staff brought up a snag in utility billing - some folks might get multiple bills at once. But there's good news: the city won't tack on late fees or cut services while they sort things out.
The latest budget shows the city's push toward fiscal responsibility. As the session wrapped up, officials set their sights on tracking income streams. They aim to keep city services strong while watching every penny.