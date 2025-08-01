North Augusta Keeps Tax Rates Same for 2025 as Money Flows In

North Augusta officials announced their tax collection hit a striking 99.5 percent this fiscal year. The city plans to maintain current tax rates through 2025.

Food and drink taxes climbed 6.3%, while hotel earnings soared an impressive 36% over last year's numbers.

In a smart financial move, the city slashed its debt load by $5 million in 2024. With interest rates sky-high, they've switched from leasing to buying vehicles outright.

The steady tax rate marks a shift from 2022 and 2023, when increases funded staff additions and vital equipment purchases without adding debt.

Staff brought up a snag in utility billing - some folks might get multiple bills at once. But there's good news: the city won't tack on late fees or cut services while they sort things out.