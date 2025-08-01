This Day in Country History: August 1

In 2014, Blake Shelton kicked off August with a groundbreaking performance at the one and only Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dolly Parton, Jason Aldean, and George Strait also had memorable events occur on Aug. 1, and Luke Combs got married on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From a stellar performance to the release of a Southern-inspired whiskey, these were milestones for Aug. 1:

While no stranger to touring, Blake Shelton's first performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City was a real milestone. This stop was part of Shelton's Ten Times Crazier Tour. 2016: The "Round Here" duo Florida Georgia Line released their Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey to the public on Aug. 1. This whiskey was aged for a minimum of two years in American oak barrels and infused with Southern pecan and peach flavorings.

Cultural Milestones

Dolly Parton and George Strait are household names in the country music world who had significant events on Aug. 1:

Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton returned to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to perform a sold-out show that benefited the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund. Parton first performed at this hallowed venue when she was 13 and became a member of the Grand Old Opry in 1969. 2018: George Strait owned the renowned San Antonio Rose Palace for nearly 40 years, but it officially closed on Aug. 1, 2018. This legendary venue was a place for western lifestyle events, such as rodeos, horse shows, and equestrian competitions, as well as the very popular George Strait Team Roping Classic.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A music festival and surprise appearance by a country star at a rock concert happened on Aug. 1:

The Watershed country music festival in George, Washington, is a major event that features performances by some of the biggest artists. On Aug. 1, fans enjoyed seeing Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, and HARDY as headliners, with Gabby Barrett, Randy Houser, and others also performing. 2023: While the band Nickelback is known as a rock group, their concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville included a surprise appearance by country legend Jason Aldean. Brantley Gilbert, who opened the concert, performed a duet with Aldean, "My Kinda Party."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Aug. 1 saw a wedding and the appearance of a new record label imprint:

The Big Machine Label Group announced a new record label imprint titled BMLG Records, previously called Republic Nashville. BMLG acquired 100% of the Republic Nashville label, which was home to superstars such as Florida Georgia Line, the Eli Young Band, and Brett Young. 2020: The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer Luke Combs married his sweetheart Nicole Hocking in southern Florida on Aug. 1. The couple had been engaged since 2018, but their busy schedules prevented them from properly planning the wedding they wanted until Aug. 1, 2020.