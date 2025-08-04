Zach Bryan Set to Rock Golden Gate Park With Kings of Leon in August 2025

Zach Bryan is set to headline a concert at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Aug. 15. The special event will feature Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours, and Noeline Hofmann as supporting acts. Part of Bryan's record-breaking Quittin Time 2024 Tour, the Golden Gate Park show marks one of the few newly announced 2025 performances.

When announcing the San Francisco date, Zach Bryan joked about how he thought he should show the West Coast some love as well as the East when plotting his 2025 run, teasing that it “felt wrong to give New York some of our only shows next year”.

Golden Gate Park has long been a historic venue for major music moments, hosting artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, and the Grateful Dead since 1967. The upcoming concert maintains this tradition with both stunning surroundings and the celebration of American music.

General admission tickets for the Aug. 15 show start at $199, with VIP options offering additional amenities priced up to $479. Another Planet Entertainment presents the concert as part of its Golden Gate Park Concerts series, which launched in August 2024 to bring major artists to the iconic San Francisco location.

Zach Bryan's rise in the country and Americana scene continues to draw national attention. He has earned 30 RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications, and his hit “Something in the Orange” is 7x-Platinum, garnering a 2023 GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. His self-titled album, released in August 2023, debuted at #1 on multiple Billboard charts and was nominated for Best Country Album at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards. His duet with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a 2024 GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.