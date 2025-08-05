McGraw Makes Stage Comeback at MLB Speedway After String of Surgeries

Tim McGraw made a powerful return to the stage on Aug. 2 at the MLB Speedway Classic, held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The performance marked McGraw's first live appearance after a year-long hiatus due to a series of debilitating health challenges.

In recent months, McGraw underwent double knee replacements and three back surgeries, and he is currently battling a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc. These medical issues led to the cancellation of several performances in June and July, raising speculation about the future of his touring career.

“After double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it,” McGraw said. “This might be time to hang it up.”

The Speedway Classic performance was part of a larger event featuring a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, with attendance expected to exceed 85,000 — potentially setting a new record for the sport. McGraw joined forces with Pitbull for a pregame concert and took time to visit both teams' locker rooms. He also participated in batting practice with Reds star Elly De La Cruz.

McGraw reflected on his connection to baseball, honoring the legacy of his father, Tug McGraw, who pitched in Major League Baseball for 22 years. He expressed that he wished both his father and uncle could have seen the event.

Throughout his recovery, McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, have been supporting their daughter Audrey, who is currently on tour with Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile.

“It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it, or just not do it anymore,” he explained.