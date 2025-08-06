Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Lily Rose Sets October Release for First Full Album, Announces 17-City Tour

Lily Rose has officially announced her debut full-length album, I Know What I Want, scheduled for independent release on Oct. 3. The project represents nearly five years of writing, reflection, and…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lily Rose performs at The Basement East on January 15, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Lily Rose has officially announced her debut full-length album, I Know What I Want, scheduled for independent release on Oct. 3. The project represents nearly five years of writing, reflection, and emotional growth for the Nashville-based country artist. The album features 13 tracks that explore themes of clarity, self-discovery, and the emotional highs and lows that have defined Rose's journey.

To preview the album, Rose will release the lead single “Of Course I Do” on Aug. 8. She co-wrote the track with Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, and Emily Weisband. Described as a slow-burning, confessional song, “Of Course I Do” delves into the lingering emotions that follow a breakup and showcases Rose's raw vocal delivery and lyrical vulnerability.

“I've been writing for this project for almost five years now, and during that time, I have spanned the spectrum of peaks and valleys,” shares Rose. “Through these years, I have known what I want but have been navigating how to get there… and I feel like I finally made it. When it comes to my catalog of songs, a lot of them were written to bring energy to the live show — ‘Of Course I Do' is the poster child for that. It's the song I'm most excited to crank up to 10 in my car and play live.”

The album includes previously released fan favorites such as “End Like This,” “Seein' Blue,” “Let You Know When I Get There,” and the title track “I Know What I Want,” along with new additions like “Even After Everything,” “Work Like That,” and “Drinkin Bout.” Rose co-wrote all but two songs on the record, teaming up with respected songwriters including Paul DiGiovanni and Hillary Lindsey.

Following the release, Rose will hit the road for her I Know What I Want Tour, kicking off Sept. 11 in Boston and visiting 17 cities, including New York City and her hometown of Atlanta. Before the headlining dates, she will support Jordan Davis on three shows this weekend. The tour will wrap on Nov. 8 in Rootstown, Ohio.

Jordan DavisLily Rose
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Morgan Wallen performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicMorgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Back on Top of Billboard 200, Leading Charts for Ninth WeekJennifer Eggleston
A split image of HARDY posing in the press room during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on the left and Charlie Handsome performing onstage during the NSAI 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards on the right.
MusicCharlie Handsome Stays at No.1 On MusicRow Top Songwriter Chart, HARDY Moves to No.15Jennifer Eggleston
Jelly Roll performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium. Jelly Roll is nominated in several categories in the MTV VMAs.
MusicMTV VMAs Add Country Category: Here Are the NomineesYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect