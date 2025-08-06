Lily Rose Sets October Release for First Full Album, Announces 17-City Tour

Lily Rose has officially announced her debut full-length album, I Know What I Want, scheduled for independent release on Oct. 3. The project represents nearly five years of writing, reflection, and emotional growth for the Nashville-based country artist. The album features 13 tracks that explore themes of clarity, self-discovery, and the emotional highs and lows that have defined Rose's journey.

To preview the album, Rose will release the lead single “Of Course I Do” on Aug. 8. She co-wrote the track with Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, and Emily Weisband. Described as a slow-burning, confessional song, “Of Course I Do” delves into the lingering emotions that follow a breakup and showcases Rose's raw vocal delivery and lyrical vulnerability.

“I've been writing for this project for almost five years now, and during that time, I have spanned the spectrum of peaks and valleys,” shares Rose. “Through these years, I have known what I want but have been navigating how to get there… and I feel like I finally made it. When it comes to my catalog of songs, a lot of them were written to bring energy to the live show — ‘Of Course I Do' is the poster child for that. It's the song I'm most excited to crank up to 10 in my car and play live.”

The album includes previously released fan favorites such as “End Like This,” “Seein' Blue,” “Let You Know When I Get There,” and the title track “I Know What I Want,” along with new additions like “Even After Everything,” “Work Like That,” and “Drinkin Bout.” Rose co-wrote all but two songs on the record, teaming up with respected songwriters including Paul DiGiovanni and Hillary Lindsey.