MTV VMAs Add Country Category: Here Are the Nominees

The MTV VMAs just got a little more Yeehaw.

MTV Video Music Awards have officially added a Country Category, and country fans are collectively hollering, “Finally!” It’s about time, considering country music’s recent chart takeovers, crossover bangers, and the fact that TikTok has basically turned every tractor and truck bed into a dance floor.

MTV VMAs Country Category

Billboard reported that the VMAs announced on the 42nd edition of the MTV Video Music Awards that they are adding a country category this year, and here are the nominees:

Best Country Award

“Think I’m in Love With You” by Chris Stapleton (Mercury Nashville)

“I’m Gonna Love You” by Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood (CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville)

“Liar” by Jelly Roll (BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records)

“4x4xU” by Lainey Wilson (Broken Bow Records)

“Am I Okay?” by Megan Moroney (Columbia Records)

“Smile” by Morgan Wallen (Big Loud Records/Mercury Records)

Country Artists’ Nominations in Other Categories

Aside from the nominees mentioned above, other country artists were also nominated in different categories. Aside from being nominated for the Best Country Award, Wallen is also nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Album for I’m the Problem. Jelly Roll is also nominated for other awards: Best Hip-Hop and Video for his role on Eminem’s “Somebody Save Me,” and Best Alternative for his collaboration with MGK, “Lonely Road.”

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs for “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” and Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton for “Pour Me a Drink” is nominated for Best Collaboration.

Ella Langley, who won New Female Artist of the Year during the ACM Awards, is also nominated for Best New Artist. Shaboozey and Dasha are nominated for MTV Push Performance of the Year.

For the first time, the VMAs will air on CBS and simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+. The show is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Fan voting is now open except for six technical categories.