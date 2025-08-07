Aiken County Hosts Annual Clear The Shelter Event This Saturday



This Saturday, Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the Aiken County Animal Shelter will host their annual Clear The Shelter Day. The event is an effort to help find homes for the many animals housed at the shelter, which is at full capacity. The shelter is a proud participant in the NBCUniversal Local’s annual Clear the Shelter Event.

Clear The Shelter In Aiken

Clear The Shelter Day is Aiken County Animal Shelter's biggest adoption event of the year and takes place this Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this special event, all adoptable pets will be sponsored and adoption fees are waived. The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

If you're hoping to adopt on Saturday, the shelter encourages those looking to adopt a dog to bring a collar and leash. If it's a cat you're thinking of adopting, a cat carrier is recommended. During the event, the shelter's standard practice of vetting adopters will be in place. This practice includes an application process and random spot checks.

For more information about Clear The Shelter Day, visit the FOTASAiken website. If you have questions, you can contact the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537 or email info@fotasaiken.org.

Adoptable Pets

With a shelter full, there are so many amazing pets who just need to be given a chance to show it. Homeless pets deserve to know the love and affection of a forever family. It's not their fault they were surrended, abandoned, neglected, or abused.

And remember, when you adopt an animal for a shelter, you’re helping make more space for other animals that need rescue too. You’re saving little lives, and adding more joy to your own. There’s nothing like the love of a pet to make your life brighter! Just remember, a pet is a commitment. Make sure you’re ready to care for them for the next 8+ years. There’s nothing worse than knowing a pet got adopted only to be brought back to the shelter later on!

About FOTAS Aiken

Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS Aiken) has been serving the area for over 15 years. They are a nonprofit organization that has partered with the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The organization helps raise awareness and educate the public about fostering, adopting, and volunteering.

FOTAS Aiken is a recipient of the Secretary of State of South Carolina Angel Award. This award is given to 10 organizations out of 14,000. The award recognizes organizations that are the most efficient and effective charities in South Carolina.

With the help of FOTAS, the Aiken County Animal Shelter saved almost 40,000 pets between 2013 and 2024. None of this would be possible without the help of the community through donations, fostering, and adoption efforts.