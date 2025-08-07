Chicken Salad Chick Sticker Outlet – Grovetown

Backstage Country
Material Terms:

Cody

Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: August 7, 2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly on August 7, 2025
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: August 7, 2025, after 1 pm
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
  • Age Of Entrants: 16+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to one night of KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: KICKS 99
Kicks 99 Guitar Pull
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Download our station app

