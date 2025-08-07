CMA Awards Voting Opens: Second Round Gets Awards Season Rolling

Voting for the second ballot of the 59th Annual CMA Awards opened on Aug. 5 and will remain available to eligible CMA members through Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. CT. This crucial round determines the final nominees in 12 categories, honoring artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals who have shaped country music over the past year.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC from Nashville on Nov. 19. Viewers will also be able to stream the broadcast on Hulu starting the following day.

Leading up to the awards, CMA Awards Week will kick off with the ‘Country Forward' day party on Nov. 16, followed by the CMA Media Remote on Nov. 17 and 18. These events are designed to facilitate connections between country artists and media outlets.

On Nov. 19, we have several key happenings taking place. During the pre-telecast show, we will hold the CMA Broadcast Awards Presentation, which will recognize those involved in radio and broadcast. Then, later that evening, there is the CMA International Awards during the CMA International Reception. This awards ceremony recognizes contributions to country music from outside the United States.

This year's CMA Awards also emphasize support and education within the industry. The CMA Awards Backstage Academy will offer students an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour and panel discussion with industry leaders. In addition, the All Access On-Site program will be available during rehearsals and show day to provide mental health support for artists and crew members.

To conclude the evening, an official CMA Awards After Party will be held following the Nov. 19 ceremony. CMA members will have early access to purchase tickets beginning Aug. 13.