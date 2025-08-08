Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Hank Williams Jr., College Football, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here

Cody
Hank Williams Jr. - May 26, 1949

Hank Jr. was born in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here

Deion SandersHank Williams Jr.
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Team United States pose for photographs with their gold medals during the Women's Basketball medal ceremony
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 8Michael Garaventa
(L-R) Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
Human InterestBrandon Blackstock Dead at 48 After Cancer BattleKayla Morgan
Garth Brooks speaks onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Human InterestGarth Brooks, Jalen Hurts, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect