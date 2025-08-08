This Day in Country History: August 8

Trace Adkins had a big day on Aug. 8, with three record certifications. Chris Stapleton was a guest at a soft-rock concert, and a young Taylor Swift made a significant donation to the Red Cross on this day in 2008.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable milestones on Aug. 8 include a surprise appearance and several certifications:

2018: Trace Adkins scored big from the Recording Industry Association of America on this day. "Just Fishin'" achieved Gold status, and "Ladies Love Country Boys" and "You're Gonna Miss This" received Platinum certifications. 2019: Fans enjoying a John Mayer performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville were treated to a surprise appearance by husky-voiced Chris Stapleton. The artists debuted a new, collaborative song written the day before, specifically for this show.

Cultural Milestones

Taylor Swift, Connie Smith, and the Oak Ridge Boys achieved cultural milestones on Aug. 8, including:

2008: Country singer-turned-pop star Taylor Swift announced during her performance at a concert in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that she made a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross, expressing gratitude for the community support she received despite the recent devastating floods. 2015: "The Hurtins' All Over" singer Connie Smith celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Her husband, singer Marty Stuart, hosted the special event.

"The Hurtins' All Over" singer Connie Smith celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Her husband, singer Marty Stuart, hosted the special event. 2015: The legendary Oak Ridge Boys received the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. This prestigious award recognized their work with The American Legion, where they helped raise awareness for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Momentous performances and events on Aug. 8 include:

2018: Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini hosted the ABC CMA Fest TV special. Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, and Midland made their television debut performances on this day. 2019: Huge names played the Boots and Hearts music festival in Oro Station, Ontario, on this day, including Chase Rice and The Cadillac Three.

Huge names played the Boots and Hearts music festival in Oro Station, Ontario, on this day, including Chase Rice and The Cadillac Three. 2019: Jason Aldean received a Platinum certification from the RIAA for his single "Drowns the Whiskey," featuring Miranda Lambert, from his album Rearview Town.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two major deaths on Aug. 8 had a big impact on the country music industry:

2013: Nashville singer, songwriter, and producer Jack Clement died at his home in Nashville at the age of 82. Clement produced Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" and Waylon Jennings' "Dreaming My Dreams," and also worked with Dolly Parton, George Jones, and Hank Williams, Jr. 2017: The legendary Country Music Hall of Famer Glenn Campbell died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Campbell had numerous hits, including "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Wichita Lineman," and "Rhinestone Cowboy."