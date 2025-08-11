Backstage Country
Cole Swindell Welcomes First Child with Wife Courtney Little

Country star Cole Swindell is officially riding the parenthood bus! On August 7, he and his wife, Courtney Little, welcomed their first child: a baby girl named Rainey. The couple…

Singer Cole Swindell performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club
Country star Cole Swindell is officially riding the parenthood bus! On August 7, he and his wife, Courtney Little, welcomed their first child: a baby girl named Rainey. The couple announced via an Instagram post, with the newborn wearing an all-white onesie with beige buttons and a matching bow.   

Cole Swindell: “Our Greatest Blessing”  

Cole and Courtney captioned the post with “Rainey Gail Swindell 8.7.25 our greatest blessing,” with a white heart emoji. According to Billboard, the name is a tribute to Courtney’s father, whose middle name is Rainey.  

Courtney also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Cole smiling down while looking adoringly at their newborn daughter. She wrote in text over the picture, “This is why who you marry matters. Best dad already to our girl. Couldn’t ask for a more supportive partner! We are very lucky girls.” Solid advice!  

The couple first announced they were expecting in early March. They captioned the post “Baby Swindell 2025,” with a heart emoji. Cole and Courtney got married in a romantic ceremony in June 2024 in Sonoma, California.  

What He's Been Up To?  

Swindell just released his fifth studio album, Spanish Moss, on June 27. The album’s title was inspired by a memory of Swindell’s late father, who once left moss hanging from his truck’s gas cap after a visit in Georgia.   

He revealed that the project has been a “work in progress for over two years,” and that it was a challenge to follow up the success of his 2022 album Stereotype. Swindell said, “Life changed a lot for me in the best way since the last project,” referencing his marriage and his wife’s pregnancy. He also stepped away from his music career to focus on his personal life, explaining the delay to the project.  

Swindell also released earlier this year a special, remixed, digital-only version of “Forever to Me,” and retitled it to “Forever to Me (Our Version.” The accompanying music video features footage from his and Courtney’s wedding day. 

Cole Swindell - Forever To Me (Our Version)
Cole Swindell
