Miranda Lambert Kicks Off New Chapter With Record Label Launch and Album Release

Miranda Lambert keeps rolling with her latest album, Postcards From Texas, released in 2024. This is her tenth studio album and Lambert's first after leaving longtime label Sony Nashville after 19 years. The album was fully recorded in her home state of Texas. Lambert is in full throttle mode. She recently worked with Morgan Wallen on his tour and collaborated with Chris Stapleton — heavy hitters in country music, reaffirming the value of her career in the current industry.

In a recent interview with Country Living, Lambert hinted at new music following Postcards From Texas, though she did not reveal specific details about its release. She emphasized that she is constantly creating and writing, saying, "I'm pretty much always creating; it just looks different depending on where I am in the process. Sometimes, I'm just living my life, so that I have something to write about when I come back to the music. I've been writing with some friends in Nashville, too. I always let the music guide where I'm going next, and trust the process."

Lambert is also actively working with emerging artists through her new label imprint, Big Loud Texas. She shared, "Since I have been through this experience myself, I know all the different stages of building a career, which puts me in a good position to be helpful to our Big Loud Texas artists on their own path. I have always let music lead, and I know that it's also important to be commercially successful if you want to be around for a long time, so I hope I can help them balance that."