Affordable, Stylish Flooring

Why settle for outdated or damaged floors when you can afford better with A&D Carpets & Hardwoods? They make it easy to upgrade with flexible financing options that “Big Boss Stores” just don’t offer! With deferred interest plans and reduced interest for up to 180 months, they have a plan just for you!

For more than 40 years, the family at A&D Carpets & Hardwoods has been confidently serving the CSRA. The friendly and knowledgeable team at A&D Carpets & Hardwoods is here to help you from design to installation. Don't leave your project in the hands of subcontractors. Their in-house certified flooring installers are the most trusted in the business. They offer free in-home consultations and financing options to help bring your vision to life. A&D Carpets and Hardwoods. Come see them today! To learn more, click here.