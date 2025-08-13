Dub and Kelsey’s Big Announcement

This morning, Dub's wife Kelsey and their daughter Maddie joined us in studio. While it isn't the first time, today was a special day as Dub and Kelsey announced that they are expecting a baby girl in December! After many years of fertility struggles and being told that getting pregnant naturally would be nearly impossible, they were shocked when a pregnancy test came back positive. This happened after a failed IVF transfer. And they had one month to try naturally before possibly doing another IVF round. That one month was all it took for God to bless them!