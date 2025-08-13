Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Dub and Kelsey’s Big Announcement

This morning, Dub’s wife Kelsey and their daughter Maddie joined us in studio. While it isn’t the first time, today was a special day as Dub and Kelsey announced that…

Cody / Dub
Dub and Kelsey

This morning, Dub's wife Kelsey and their daughter Maddie joined us in studio. While it isn't the first time, today was a special day as Dub and Kelsey announced that they are expecting a baby girl in December! After many years of fertility struggles and being told that getting pregnant naturally would be nearly impossible, they were shocked when a pregnancy test came back positive. This happened after a failed IVF transfer. And they had one month to try naturally before possibly doing another IVF round. That one month was all it took for God to bless them!

After the heartbreak of losing a baby last year, they wanted to keep this announcement a secret for a little longer. Baby Chloe Jane is due in December. Kelsey has weekly appointments to check on progress, and monthly appointments with their high-risk doctor. So far, things have been going great. And apparently Dub has a lot of stories he hasn't been able to share since they hadn't announced... so we look forward to hearing about their journey so far throughout this pregnancy.

We can't wait to add another Kicks Krew member! Congratulations to Dub and Kelsey... and soon-to-be big sister, Maddie!

Hear the full segment of Dub and Kelsey's announcement from the show:

View the post on Facebook
AnnouncementBabyFamily
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
girl holding a box with donations. High quality photo
Local NewsAiken County Library Launches Children’s Clothing DriveRebecca Allen
The North Augusta Community Center is hosting the second Health and Life Expo.
Local NewsNorth Augusta Holding 2nd Annual Health Expo on August 28Rebecca Allen
The Common wasps ( Vespula vulgaris ) on the vespiary.
Local NewsRadioactive Wasp Nests Found at Savannah River Site in South CarolinaRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect