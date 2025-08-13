Dub and Kelsey’s Big Announcement
This morning, Dub’s wife Kelsey and their daughter Maddie joined us in studio. While it isn’t the first time, today was a special day as Dub and Kelsey announced that…
This morning, Dub's wife Kelsey and their daughter Maddie joined us in studio. While it isn't the first time, today was a special day as Dub and Kelsey announced that they are expecting a baby girl in December! After many years of fertility struggles and being told that getting pregnant naturally would be nearly impossible, they were shocked when a pregnancy test came back positive. This happened after a failed IVF transfer. And they had one month to try naturally before possibly doing another IVF round. That one month was all it took for God to bless them!
After the heartbreak of losing a baby last year, they wanted to keep this announcement a secret for a little longer. Baby Chloe Jane is due in December. Kelsey has weekly appointments to check on progress, and monthly appointments with their high-risk doctor. So far, things have been going great. And apparently Dub has a lot of stories he hasn't been able to share since they hadn't announced... so we look forward to hearing about their journey so far throughout this pregnancy.
We can't wait to add another Kicks Krew member! Congratulations to Dub and Kelsey... and soon-to-be big sister, Maddie!