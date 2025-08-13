Kane Brown Shoots Intense Tornado Scene for ABC’s ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

This week, ABC's newest series, 9-1-1: Nashville, brought real intensity because Kane Brown was filming a tornado warning scene on set that made some fans briefly think it was real. Kane was filming scenes where extras were acting as audience members at a concert, ducking and running around, providing even more authenticity, and eliciting mixed emotions online.

Some loved that it looked so real, some said they weren't focused and only realized when they got home that it was for TV. “This is gonna be a cool episode,” one fan wrote, while another joked about the chaos, saying, “I'm laughing my head off.”

During the scene, Brown interrupted a mid-performance concert to urgently instruct the audience to take cover, heightening the tension. Videos shared by attendees captured him calling for concertgoers to get back, creating a chaotic and immersive moment. “@911Nashville extras were instructed to take cover as if a tornado was coming as part of a scene shot this morning with @KaneBrown,” read one caption from an onlooker who shared footage online.

9-1-1: Nashville is slated to premiere on Oct. 8, and promises to deliver more action-packed moments like this. The scripted tornado warning is one of several major stunts planned for the first season.

This isn't Brown's first time on screen. He previously appeared in CBS's Fire Country as Robin, a character who played a crucial role during a train accident storyline. Brown has expressed interest in returning to the series, suggesting there are more stories to tell for his character.

“He just has a lot of raw, natural ability to be present and to listen, and really be in the moment,” Thieriot told reporters, adding that those instincts can't be faked. “Some people cannot start there… and I think he has that thing.”