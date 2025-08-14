Riley Green Announces Deluxe Album Through Fan Puzzle Contest

Riley Green is making waves with his fans by creating a hands-on puzzle for them in response to an upcoming music announcement. Green sent an email to fans on Aug. 12 for them to unscramble a message that said, “NTDO DINM FI I OD XUEELD TOU GUUTSA 92. Something's coming soon,” followed by, “I've got some news to share, but I want to see if you can guess it first.”

The puzzle has sparked widespread speculation, with many fans believing it hints at a deluxe edition of Green's third studio album, Don't Mind If I Do. The anticipated release date for this expanded version is Aug. 29. While the original album featured 18 tracks, no official details have been shared about new additions or exclusive content that might be included in the deluxe release.

Green has also promoted engagement by offering the puzzle as a fan challenge. Fans are encouraged to post their answers (decoded) on their Instagram Story and tag the artist for a chance to win an autographed vinyl record. This approach not only creates excitement for the announcement, but it also allows Green and his fans more chances to interact before a potential album launch.