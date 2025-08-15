This Day in Country History: August 15
There were many influential country music events on Aug. 15, such as new Billboard Hot 100 hits, Texas Music Hall of Fame inductions, and record label changes. Continue reading to learn more about these moments and others that occurred in country music history on Aug. 15.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Many interesting country music milestones happened on Aug. 15, including:
- 2014: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum debuted a new exhibit, Kenny Rogers: Through the Years. The late Kenny Rogers was one of country music's most influential artists, who broke boundaries with genre-blending styles while staying true to his country roots.
- 2020: Maddie & Tae's "Die From a Broken Heart" was No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2020: Luke Bryan's song "On Margarita" achieved No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2020: "The Bones" by Maren Morris was No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Cultural Milestones
These industry-shaping milestones occurred on Aug. 15:
- 2009: Michael Martin Murphey, Neal McCoy, and Linda Davis were inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame for their contributions to the country music industry.
- 2014: Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, and Bobby Bare performed at the annual Johnny Cash Music Festival at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Proceeds from this event went to the restoration of Cash's childhood home in Dyess, Arkansas.
- 2019: An Opry Salute to Ray Charles, a Grand Ole Opry tribute to the late Ray Charles, premiered on television. LeAnn Rimes, Trisha Yearwood, Travis Tritt, Chris Young, and Darius Rucker performed at this honorary event.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Multiple notable performances took place on Aug. 15, including:
- 2012: Megastar Carrie Underwood performed on the TODAY Show for the Summer Concert Series in Rockefeller Plaza, New York, celebrating the 2012 Summer Olympics.
- 2024: Kane Brown had a concert at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, Washington. This was a stop during Brown's In the Air tour.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Aug. 15 witnessed these country music industry changes and challenges:
- 2017: American Idol winner, Scotty McCreery, announced he was signing with Triple Tigers Records after separating from Universal Music Group's Mercury Nashville.
- 2017: Brad Paisley released his Netflix show, Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo. Paisley had previously performed stand-up comedy at Zanie's Comedy Club in Nashville as part of the Wild West Comedy Festival.
From notable performances to industry changes, such as McCreery's shift to a new record label, Aug. 15 has proven to be a significant day in the country music industry.