KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Tucker Wetmore

About Tucker Wetmore:

Born and raised in the remote, emerald-green forests of Kalama, Washington, on the banks of the Columbia River, Wetmore grew up immersed in music. His grandfather was a pastor and Wetmore’s formative years were soundtracked by gospel songs, along with the reggae played at large family barbecues and the soft rock of the Eagles, Jim Croce, and Billy Joel. At 11, he started learning piano and dabbled in guitar and trumpet, but sports soon took precedence — until an injury sustained on the football field while in college changed his life. Wetmore dropped out, returned home, and, at the urging of his mother, took his familiar seat at the piano.

“My mom was working nights at the steel mill and I’d just sit there playing piano. Eventually, I did something I had never done before — I wrote my first song,” Wetmore says. “It was terrible, but I wrote it, and I was hooked.”

Wetmore committed himself to songwriting and moved to Nashville in 2020 to pursue his craft. It paid off with last year’s “Wind Up Missin’ You,” his first Number One at country radio and, along with “Wine into Whiskey,” one of two back-to-back RIAA-certified platinum singles. While the breezy, windows-down jam “Wind Up Missin’ You” is a standout of What Not To, it’s only one facet of a thoughtful and intentional album.

His Album - What Not To

Knowing what not to do is often just as important as knowing what to do. Tucker Wetmore, at only 25, is keenly aware of that fact, and he shares that hard-won lesson over the 19 songs on his debut album, What Not To. Wetmore is a natural observer, and he’s paid close attention to how family, friends, and even strangers lived and the decisions they made. What he witnessed — and the experiences he had himself — all made its way into his songwriting.

“What Not To is an album that talks about living. It’s a diary of life and what you can take away from it, if you allow yourself to learn,” he says. “There’s no such thing as a bad experience or a bad time. It’s all just an opportunity to grow.”

Produced by Chris LaCorte, What Not To is rich in interconnected themes (“Like red yarn connecting a bunch of pins on a wall,” Wetmore says). Songs like “Casino” and “Bad Luck Looks Good on Me” compare life and love to a gamble. “Goodbye Whiskey” and “Whiskey Again” stand in for an up-and-down romance. And “Brunette” is a metaphor for Wetmore’s own battle with anxiety, especially when it comes to relationships.

But all of the album is informed by the message of its title track, which Wetmore wrote with his best friend Jacob Hackworth, LaCorte, and Nashville powerhouses Chase McGill and Jameson Rogers. A deeply personal song to Wetmore, “What Not To” is about struggle, compassion, and salvation.

