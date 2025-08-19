Beer Week At Twin Peaks: Enter To Win
Enter to win VIP tickets to the 11th Annual Augusta Beerfest, or a pair of tickets to see Lauren Alaina at Evans Towne Center Park! Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Thursday, August 21, 2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Each day during the contest after 7 p.m.
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 time per day
- Age Of Entrants: 21+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1 each day for Lauren Alaina tickets and 1 each day for VIP Beerfest tickets
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Lauren Alaina at Evans Towne Center Park or a pair of VIP tickets for Augusta Beerfest
- Prize Value: Lauren Alaina tickets - $60; Augusta Beerfest VIP tickets - $200
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Lauren Alaina Tickets - Columbia County Performing Arts Center; Augusta Beerfest VIP tickets - The Bell Auditorium
