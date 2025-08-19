KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Preston Cooper

KICKS 99 is excited to welcome Preston Cooper for night one of Guitar Pull 2025!

About Preston Cooper:

With a vocal so expressive it builds into jaw-dropping eruptions of power and emotion, 22-year-old artist Preston Cooper represents the start of a new generation in Country Rock. The biggest voice to ever hail from the tiny town of Fredericktown, Ohio, Preston’s soulful and blues-inspired vocal is a potent force of nature, drawing comparisons to icons like Chris Stapleton and Bob Seger.

First picking up guitar as a high school freshman, he joined the US Postal Service after graduation and found local fame as “The Singing Mailman” – walking up to 14 miles each day while belting out raw, raspy vocal runs, then clocking out to perform across the region. Hundreds of shows later, hit-making legends Brad and Brett Warren (Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban) discovered Preston at a Toledo songwriter’s round, and quickly recognized his once-in-a-lifetime talent.

With his debut album, Toledo Talkin’, releasing August 29, the first chapter of this generational talent’s story unfolds. With 12 incendiary tracks – all but three co-written by the no-frills newcomer – Toledo Talkin’ was recorded with an old-school, full-band process, lashed together with sheer vocal intensity miles different from the Music Row norm.

The album wields a mix of raw, organic Country and edgy Alt Rock, as evidenced on his show-stopping debut track “Weak,” emotive “One More Place I’ve Never Been,” shot of nostalgia “Numbers On A Mailbox,” and highway rocker “One For The Road.” Preston recently wrapped his run as direct support for Kameron Marlowe’s Keepin’ The Lights On Tour and is out on the road this summer for select dates of Riley Green’s Damn Country Music Tour. For more information, visit www.prestoncoopermusic.com.

Get More KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Info HERE!