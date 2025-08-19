Backstage Country
Zach Bryan Drops Three New Songs, Including One Recorded at Iconic London Studio

Rising star Zach Bryan unleashed a trio of tracks this week. At the heart of the release sits “Streets of London,” crafted in the same studio where David Bowie once…

Kelly Shearing
Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Keith Griner / Stringer via Getty Images

Rising star Zach Bryan unleashed a trio of tracks this week. At the heart of the release sits "Streets of London," crafted in the same studio where David Bowie once made magic. Bryan cut the songs after his electric performances at BST Hyde Park last summer.

The new music spans "Streets of London," "River Washed Hair," and "Song for You." 

Fans first caught wind of "Streets of London" during Bryan's thunderous BST Hyde Park opener in June 2025. The crowd witnessed its live debut months before today's official release.

This marks Bryan's first release since "Memphis; The Blues" dropped last June. His previous work, "The Great American Bar Scene," struck gold with listeners in 2024.

Music fans can now stream all three cuts on major platforms. Each song adds fresh depth to Bryan's swift climb through country music's ranks.

David BowieZach Bryan
Kelly ShearingWriter
