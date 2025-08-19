Zach Bryan Drops Three New Songs, Including One Recorded at Iconic London Studio

Rising star Zach Bryan unleashed a trio of tracks this week. At the heart of the release sits "Streets of London," crafted in the same studio where David Bowie once made magic. Bryan cut the songs after his electric performances at BST Hyde Park last summer.

The new music spans "Streets of London," "River Washed Hair," and "Song for You."

Fans first caught wind of "Streets of London" during Bryan's thunderous BST Hyde Park opener in June 2025. The crowd witnessed its live debut months before today's official release.

This marks Bryan's first release since "Memphis; The Blues" dropped last June. His previous work, "The Great American Bar Scene," struck gold with listeners in 2024.