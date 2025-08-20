Jason Aldean’s Chart-Topping Duet Legacy: A Deep Dive into His Most Successful Collaborations

When Jason Aldean steps up to the mic, you know it’s going to be good, but when he brings a powerhouse duet partner along, it’s downright phenomenal. Since storming onto the country scene in 2005, Aldean has collaborated with other artists, including some of country music’s leading ladies. From belting it out with Kelly Clarkson to matching Miranda Lambert’s rebellious fire and trading romantic verses with Carrie Underwood, Aldean managed to turn these duets into gold.

In this post, we’re highlighting all of Jason Aldean's chart-topping duets and what made them successful.

“Don’t You Wanna Stay” with Kelly Clarkson

Jason Aldean - Don't You Wanna Stay (with Kelly Clarkson)

Aldean’s breakthrough collaboration with Clarkson, “Don’t You Wanna Stay” in 2010, established Aldean as a successful partner; the ladies come running (to sing a duet with him).

Aldean described meeting Clarkson in the studio for the first time as a “magic moment” with instant chemistry between the two. One of the songwriters, Andy Gibson, described being moved to tears despite being a “6-foot-2, 200-pound lug” upon hearing the song live.

The track also won the ACM for Single and Vocal Event of the Year in 2012.

“If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love You

Aldean’s 2021 collaboration with Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You,” was a commercial success. Aldean mentioned that having a duet with the “Before He Cheats” songstress was a long-held goal he had fulfilled.

Written by Aldean’s bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, along with John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan, the song performed well in the charts. Underwood expressed immediate interest in the song and her availability to record.

Inspired by classic country duets like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, the track reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart on October 30, 2023, and debuted at number 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, making it the highest debut for a duet between a solo male and female artist. It became Aldean’s 24th number one and Underwood’s 16th.

“If I Didn’t Love You” also bagged ACM and CMT Music Awards and scored a Grammy nomination.

“Drowns The Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert

Drowns the Whiskey (feat. Miranda Lambert)

From his 2018 album, Rearview Town, Aldean’s “Drowns The Whiskey,” his duet with Lambert, showcased both of their vocal abilities, resulting in significant chart success. Written by Josh Thompson, Brandon Kinney, and Jeff Middleton, Aldean discovered the song during a recording session with Tyler Farr. Aldean was determined to record the song if Farr chose not to.

His determination paid off: “Drowns The Whiskey” reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay Chart on August 25, 2018, marking Aldean’s 21st No. 1 and Lambert’s 6th. The track also achieved Platinum certification from the RIAA.

“First Time Again” with Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Aldean - First Time Again ft. Kelsea Ballerini

Aldean also had a collaboration with then-newcomer Kelsea Ballerini from his 2016 album They Don’t Know. The partnership gave a rising star an opportunity to be heard by a wider audience. “First Time Again” is the only duet on his album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It came as a pleasant surprise since the song wasn’t originally planned as a duet.

Ballerini was on tour during the recording, so his producer decided to record her vocals remotely. Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts was also involved in the recording of the breakup ballad.

Jason Aldean's Chart-Topping Duet Legacies