KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Tyler Hubbard

KICKS 99 is excited to welcome Tyler Hubbard for night one of Guitar Pull 2025!

About Tyler Hubbard:

With 22 No. 1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Now as a solo artist, he has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams to date.

Hubbard’s Gold-certified debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January 2023. It features Hubbard’s hit debut solo single “5 Foot 9,” which hit No. 1 at Country Radio, was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA and has 612M global streams. It also features Hubbard’s second No. 1 single, “Dancin’ In The Country,” which has amassed more than 473M global streams, has been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA, and marked his second No. 1 at Country Radio.

Hubbard has made several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently at Good Morning America and The Kelly Clarkson Show, and also on the CMT Music Awards, NBC’s TODAY Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Back Then Right Now,” the first radio single of his new album ‘Strong’ (April 12 via EMI Nashville), reached the top spot at country radio, making Hubbard the only artist to start two separate careers with at least three consecutive No. 1 songs.

His latest single “Park” is currently at country radio.

John Russo

Get More KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Info HERE!