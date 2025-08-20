Morgan Wallen Rules Billboard 200 for 11 Weeks, Breaking Multiple Chart Records

Morgan Wallen has had a remarkable year, as his album I'm the Problem has spent 11 weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and has also set the record for the most weeks at number one in 2025. The album's dominance is further underscored by Wallen breaking his own record in May when he charted 37 songs simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100, the most ever in a single week.

His popularity is evident in streaming and radio play, with “Love Somebody” and “I'm the Problem” both landing within the top ten most-played songs; “Love Somebody” holds the top spot. Wallen is still on top of country radio as the most-played artist in 2025. Through all the changes in the music industry — where streaming and social media are also weakening the hold of traditional country radio — he is doing extraordinarily well across all platforms.

While some critics question the quality and relevance of top songs and artists, Wallen's success sharply contrasts with declining streaming and social media performance by peers like Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean.

Wallen's upcoming tour includes performances in Foxborough, MA; Toronto, ON; and Edmonton, AB, scheduled for late August and September.

Despite controversies and mixed opinions about his musical style, his influence and dominance in the industry are undeniable, pointing to what many consider his most successful year to date.

In May, Wallen became the first artist to spend at least ten weeks at number one with three consecutive albums. He also solidified his position as one of the most popular artists of the decade.

He ranks among the top ten most-played country artists, alongside Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Post Malone, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jordan Davis, Bailey Zimmerman, and Blake Shelton.