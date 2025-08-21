KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Hudson Westbrook

Hudson Westbrook is a son of Stephenville, Texas, baptized in Red Dirt and raised on George Strait, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, and Tracy Lawrence. After a 2024 splash debut with viral first release “Take It Slow,” Westbrook quickly strung together a series of grassroots hits while enrolled at Texas Tech University, including debut Texas radio single and chart-topper, “Two Way Drive,” and debut single to country radio, “House Again.” Revitalizing the organic country he was raised on while refusing to be held down by his roots, Westbrook’s distinct vocal, “traditional country sounds and timeless songwriting” (Billboard) have become his calling card, fully realized on his 17-track debut album, Texas Forever, out now.



Taking the spirit of Texas country music far beyond state lines, Westbrook will open for Parker McCollum, Midland, Eli Young Band, Cole Swindell, and Ian Munsick in 2025, alongside two nearly sold-out headline runs. Amassing over half a billion streams in his first 15 months as an artist, Westbrook was named Billboard’s December Country Rookie of the Month and a 2025 Artist to Watch by Country Now, Holler, The Country Wire, and more. Westbrook started 2025 off strong as SiriusXM The Highway’s newest Highway Find, one of SXM’s all-genre Five for 2025, and one of Spotify’s all-genre 2025 Artists to Watch. Holler puts it simply: "If anyone has made a name for themselves in country in the latter half of 2024, it's Texan singer-songwriter Hudson Westbrook."