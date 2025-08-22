KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Ticket Stop Winners
Congratulations to our Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Ticket Winners!
These are winners from Kicks 99 Guitar Pull Ticket Stops!
*Most recent winners will be listed at the top*
Ticket Stop Winners
Friday, August 22, 2025:
First Choice Home Builders
- Jason Crozier
- Kaitlin Bowling
- Madison Weathersbee
- Rhonda Ansley
- Savannah Lapine
Friday, August 22, 2025: Associated Credit Union
- Amanda Stenger
- Jennifer Kuethe
- Kristi Fulks
- Rob Chester
- Somer Hayes
