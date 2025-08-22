NBC to Air Encore of ‘Toby Keith: American Icon’ Tribute Show on August 27

Backstage Country
NBC announced it will rebroadcast the acclaimed tribute concert Toby Keith: American Icon on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. CDT. The special originally aired on Aug. 28, 2024, nearly six months after Keith's passing in February 2024, and became NBC's most-watched non-holiday special of that year.

The tribute was filmed in July 2024 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena before a sold-out crowd. The program featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Keith's daughter Krystal Keith, and more. The performers all recognized Keith's impact on the country music genre over the years and his legacy.

The concert also served as a benefit, with proceeds directed to the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral and the Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. The charitable aspect of the event lent the night a larger purpose, and Keith's relationship with philanthropic endeavors is certainly long-standing.

The show clearly resonated with audiences. One fan wrote on social media, as reported by Country Rebel: "I recorded it the first time. I watch it often. I still cry even though I've seen it 10 times or more. I still can't believe he's gone."

Fans from all across the country were similarly reacting to both the performance's emotional weight and the continued sense of loss in the aftermath of Keith's death. The tribute, streamed on Peacock, had been there for two weeks. However, only a prior limited audience of the tribute had been available to the subscriber-only content.

NBC's decision to rebroadcast the concert offers another opportunity for fans to connect with the music and memories that defined Toby Keith's career. The televised encore ensures that more viewers can share in the moving performances and celebrate the legacy of one of country music's most iconic figures.

