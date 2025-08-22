Register To Win Lauren Alaina Tickets

Backstage Country
Material Terms:

Cody

Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: Friday, August 22, 2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly on August 22, 2025
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: August 22, 2025, after 6 pm
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Lauren Alaina at Evans Towne Center Park
  • Prize Value: $60
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Lauren Alaina
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
