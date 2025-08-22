This Day in Country History: August 22

On Aug. 22, there was a heartwarming exhibit for Loretta Lynn at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and performers such as Kacey Musgraves honored her. Jason Aldean unveiled his role as a brand ambassador, and the country music world lost two influential songwriters.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 22 is associated with many breakthrough hits and milestones, such as:

2009: "You Belong With Me," the hit song by former country star and now pop superstar Taylor Swift, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 16 weeks on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

These country music artists had a cultural impact on Aug. 22:

1957: Country music singer Holly Dunn was born in San Antonio, Texas. Dunn moved to Nashville and scored a record deal in 1985. She's known for the songs "Daddy's Hands" and "Are You Ever Gonna Love Me."

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Aug. 22, country music fans enjoyed these unforgettable performances:

2011: Connie Smith, the singer of "If It Ain't Love (Let's Leave It Alone)" and "Here Comes My Baby Back Again," performed at the Ford Theater as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's 2011 Artist-in-Residence.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A couple of well-known industry figures died on Aug. 22, including:

2011: Songwriter Jerry Leiber died at the age of 78. He wrote several hit songs for artists such as Brenda Lee, Elvis Presley, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Cash, and June Carter Cash.

