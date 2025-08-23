Guitar Pull 2025: Aiken Downtown Development

Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly on August 23, 2025
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: August 23, 2025, after 7 pm
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
- Age Of Entrants: 16+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to one night of Kicks 99's Guitar Pull 2025
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Kicks 99
