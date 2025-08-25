Jamey Johnson Sets Up ‘Give It Away Fund’ for Disaster Relief and Community Support

Country music star Jamey Johnson and his wife, attorney Brittney Johnson, have launched the Give It Away Fund, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping communities in crisis and supporting well-managed charities. Disaster relief, hunger relief, cancer research, and military support made up only a portion of the fund's mission. There are additional missions discussed on the charity's website.

The couple's philanthropic efforts reflect both of their backgrounds. Jamey Johnson, a generous person and supporter of many causes, including flood relief in Texas and pancreatic cancer research through the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, is now giving through this official giving portal. To further the fund's impact, he is donating $1 from every concert ticket sold as well as proceeds from a specially designed T-shirt. Public donations are also being accepted.

The Give It Away Fund is named after George Strait's 2006 hit “Give It Away,” which Johnson co-wrote, underscoring the couple's commitment to supporting charities that demonstrate effective management and clear impact.

“We love helping people in need,” Jamey says. “This will allow us to direct money to certain places where there is considerable need.”

Brittney Johnson, who is based in Nashville, brings extensive volunteer experience from around the world, including teaching in Kenya and engaging in activism in displaced persons camps. She emphasizes that her passion for service has been lifelong, and her background complements Jamey's charitable focus.

“Volunteer work has always been an important part of my life,” adds Brittney. “One of the things I admired most about Jamey when we first met was his massive and generous heart. We share a love for helping people, and I think that has been an important part of our relationship from the beginning.”

The couple first met in 2019 and were married in Tennessee in May 2023, with country icons such as Randy Travis and Kid Rock in attendance. Singer-songwriter Ernest performed their first dance, which added a personal musical element to their celebration.