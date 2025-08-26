Keith Urban Drops Live Version of ‘Straight Line’ from High and Alive Tour

Keith Urban has released a live version of his song “Straight Line,” recorded during his ongoing High and Alive World Tour. The release is part of an upcoming live album via MCA Records.

Urban explains his connection to the song and its role as an opener for both his live shows and his 11th studio album, High, which was released in early 2024. “‘Straight Line' just one of those songs that, it happened from a feeling in the studio, playing, and that melody coming and the lyric coming,” Urban says. “The song just sort of grew. It just grew really quickly. There are two songs that are on this album that came from two days of writing with three of my buddies that I love writing with, and ‘Straight Line' was the second of the two songs we wrote.”

“I just loved the spirit of it,” Urban shares. “I think if anybody has seen us play live, this song for me captures a lot of that feeling of what I'm trying to create in the room that we're playing in, the feeling I want people to have. I felt like ‘Straight Line' has that feeling about it, and it seemed like a perfect first song.”

On tour, Urban often extends the track with an expansive guitar solo. “if you've seen us on tour, you already know the guitar solo's really putting the ‘long' in ‘Long Hot Summer.' thank you in advance for entertaining a nearly 7 minute version of a 4:33 song!”

The High and Alive World Tour launched in May and includes stops across Australia, Canada, and the United States. The U.S. leg resumes Sept. 25 in Chicago, with a Nashville performance scheduled Oct. 17 before concluding later this year.