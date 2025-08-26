KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Rodney Atkins

KICKS 99 is excited to welcome Rodney Atkins for night two of Guitar Pull 2025!

About Rodney Atkins:

Rodney Atkins has charted at least one radio single at Country Radio in three different decades, all while being on the same record label (Curb Records). That sort of commitment and longevity defines the man. He is an artist with multi-generational impact whose voice has been a mainstay at Country Radio, challenging all of us to be better no matter our age – parents who are now grandparents, and adults who first heard Rodney while eating a happy meal in their booster seat.

The ACM Award-winning artist, who has one of the most recognized and powerful voices in Country Music, has over 4 billion global streams; six number one radio singles; 16.5 million RIAA-certified units over 9 singles and 3 albums; has performed on NBC’s TODAY Show, GMA’s Strahan & Sara, and FOX & Friends; and his song “Watching You” was named Number One Song of the Decade by Country Aircheck and earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” Award.

Through the hell we all inevitably go through at some point in life, Atkins has cemented mega-hits in our hearts and minds that help us remain focused on those who matter most. The superstar, who is more interested in connecting with loyal fans and supporting the United States Military than grabbing headlines, is putting his masterful finishing touches on new music that will begin to release in late 2024 and early 2025, beginning with first song, “True South,” on November 22, 2024.

Get More KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Info HERE!