KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Gavin Adcock

KICKS 99 is excited to welcome Gavin Adcock for night two of Guitar Pull 2025!

About Gavin Adcock:

Gavin Adcock is a Georgia native born and raised in Watkinsville. Former Georgia Southern University football player, Gavin grew up working on his family cattle farm and dreamed of riding bulls in the PBR. He started writing songs in high school, but it wasn’t until the spring of 2021, when Adcock tore his knee playing football, that he used his healing time to record and release his first original single.

Since then, Gavin has released multiple singles, collectively amassing over 1 billion global streams including the fan-favorite, RIAA PLATINUM-certified, “A Cigarette,” GOLD-certified songs “Run Your Mouth,” “Deep End,” and “Four Leaf Clover,” along with his major label debut album, Actin’ Up Again, which was crowned the largest major-label country debut from a solo male artist released in 2024. With more than 15 million on-demand U.S. streams week of release, Actin’ Up Again was also 2024’s top streaming major-label debut across the whole genre.

One year after his thunderous album Actin’ Up Again released worldwide, Adcock released his next album, Own Worst Enemy, on August 15, 2025. Throughout the meteoric year from Actin’ Up Again (2024) to Own Worst Enemy (2025), the Georgia native has won over the hearts of both Country music fans and the Country music industry alike.

In the spring of 2025 Adcock received his first industry voted award nomination for New Male Artist of the Year at the 60th ACM Awards, in addition to selling out music venues from coast-to-coast via multiple headline tours such as the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Gavin Adcock, his Actin’ Up Again (Again) Tour, and at present his Need To Tour, which kicked off in May 2025.

Adcock will also join superstar Morgan Wallen for select dates on Wallen’s I’m The Problem Tour this summer in addition to a plethora of new headline dates being added, as well as major festival appearances, throughout the rest of 2025.

