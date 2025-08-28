KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Jackson Dean
KICKS 99 is excited to welcome Jackson Dean for night two of Guitar Pull 2025! About Jackson Dean: One of Nashville’s most intriguing artists with his strong gravel-toned vocals, wayward…
KICKS 99 is excited to welcome Jackson Dean for night two of Guitar Pull 2025!
About Jackson Dean:
One of Nashville’s most intriguing artists with his strong gravel-toned vocals, wayward spirit, intentional songwriting and overall mystique, the fast-rising singer/songwriter Jackson Dean is quickly earning a reputation for his impressive live show and thought-provoking, lyric-driven music. The young talent burst on the scene in 2022, showing people how real music can be with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album Greenbroke that featured his PLATINUM debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’” (which became the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022 and cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male Country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut) and his GOLD certified Top 10 follow up single “Fearless (The Echo).” The demand for Jackson skyrocketed after landing on Pandora’s Ten for 2023 (all genre), Spotify’s Hot Country Artists to Watch 2023, Apple Music’s Country Risers, the CMT Listen Up class of 2023, CRS New Faces 2023, Amazon Music’s 2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch: Country Class as well as a slew of other artist to watch lists and nominations. A vocalist who truly thrives on stage (as evident in his Live From The Ryman album), the Maryland native has leaned hard into touring, wowing audiences and building a passionate fanbase that connects on a deeper level. Because of that connection and crowd passion, his live show stand out “Heavens to Betsy” has evolved to become his latest single—and lead track from his sophomore album On The Back Of My Dreams, (now available via Big Machine Records).
Embarking on an impressive and bold new chapter, the 24-year-old old soul recently delivered a textured, experiential body of work, that is layered in meanings, giving listeners plenty to ruminate on. Each song, born from a daydream vision, together takes you on an emotional journey and completes the concept of the album: Jackson Dean is a man dreaming of truly living—and truly living that dream. The multi-instrumentalist and skilled artisan whose pastimes include making leather goods, wood-burned art, and disappearing into the woods to sleep under the stars, brings a sense of adventure to his craft. Constructing big transcendental, swelling songs that demand an equally bone-shaking vocal performance, across On The Back Of My Dreams, Dean delivers an aspirational and captivating vocal performance that is striking, distinctive and stimulating, with both swagger and intellect.
Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice, HARDY, and Brothers Osborne and found himself on the bill for credible events like Austin City Limits and Stagecoach. The young talent recently wrapped big tours with Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Jon Pardi as well as his first headlining tour (Head Full of Noise Tour), and is on tour with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson through the fall.