KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Jackson Dean

One of Nashville’s most intriguing artists with his strong gravel-toned vocals, wayward spirit, intentional songwriting and overall mystique, the fast-rising singer/songwriter Jackson Dean is quickly earning a reputation for his impressive live show and thought-provoking, lyric-driven music. The young talent burst on the scene in 2022, showing people how real music can be with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album Greenbroke that featured his PLATINUM debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’” (which became the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022 and cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male Country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut) and his GOLD certified Top 10 follow up single “Fearless (The Echo).” The demand for Jackson skyrocketed after landing on Pandora’s Ten for 2023 (all genre), Spotify’s Hot Country Artists to Watch 2023, Apple Music’s Country Risers, the CMT Listen Up class of 2023, CRS New Faces 2023, Amazon Music’s 2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch: Country Class as well as a slew of other artist to watch lists and nominations. A vocalist who truly thrives on stage (as evident in his Live From The Ryman album), the Maryland native has leaned hard into touring, wowing audiences and building a passionate fanbase that connects on a deeper level. Because of that connection and crowd passion, his live show stand out “Heavens to Betsy” has evolved to become his latest single—and lead track from his sophomore album On The Back Of My Dreams, (now available via Big Machine Records).