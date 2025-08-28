Late-Night Encore: Morgan Wallen Faces Fine After Foxboro Shows

Morgan Wallen drew attention not just for his high-energy performances at Gillette Stadium, but also for exceeding the town of Foxboro's 11:30 p.m. curfew on Friday night by starting his final song at 11:44 p.m. “The Morgan Wallen concert on Friday night is being fined for exceeding the curfew, and his team is aware of this,” a spokesperson for the town of Foxboro said. “The curfew was set for 11:30 p.m., but the last song began at 11:44 p.m. — 14 minutes past the cutoff,” the spokesperson added. “The fine is assessed at $0.25 per attendee, which totaled $15,705.”

The two sold-out I'm The Problem tour shows featured notable walkouts: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel joined Wallen onstage Friday, while Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski did the honors Saturday — spiking a guitar during his entrance. The presence of these celebrities and eye-catching onstage moments made the performances memorable, even as the looming curfew violation added to the drama.

Wallen's fine follows a recorded history of penalties for curfew breaches in Foxboro — including a record $22,429 assessed to Bruce Springsteen in 2016 for going nearly half an hour over the limit.

Despite the curfew hiccup, the shows were musically impactful, featuring guest performances by Miranda Lambert, opener Corey Kent, and Zach John King. The electric energy, star-studded walkouts, and Wallen's commanding presence underscored the concert's success.

Wallen now heads to Canada, with tour stops planned in Toronto and Edmonton after Labor Day. The fine, while notable, is expected to be minor compared to the tour's earnings and is unlikely to significantly impact his momentum.