Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Renew Vows in Idaho Mountains

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley celebrated a milestone anniversary with a heartfelt vow renewal ceremony in the mountains. Their children — Olivia, Luca, and Atlas — joined them in themed attire, making the event a joyful family celebration that reflected on both the joys and challenges of their marriage, grounded in faith.

"I can honestly say I wouldn't be here without her. I'm incredibly grateful," Hubbard told Us Weekly in July. "I have a super supportive wife and great teammate. Even before kids, she was all about supporting me, and it was just, it was special. Now we get to do it together."

Tyler also shared more about their shared journey: "We get to go on this solo journey together, which is really exciting, and she's so supportive of that," Tyler gushed to Us. "But then parenting and homeschooling and everything that she does, keeping the train on the tracks, it's a full-time job, and she does an incredible job with it. I'm more in love with her than ever."

Hubbard described the end of Florida Georgia Line as part of a divine plan, calling the transition to a solo career unexpected but guided by faith. He is increasingly confident and satisfied as a solo artist.

The couple will be travelling to Africa with friends in December as they continue to mark moments in life, large and small, as experiences they share together. They share a faith that continues to ground their relationship and facilitate the changes accompanying personal growth and career changes.

The dedication and sacrifices Hayley makes as a devoted partner and mother, particularly staying the course through homeschooling the children and living day-to-day family life, have progressed to a state of awe for Tyler. He praises her and credits her for holding their world together through all the seasons.