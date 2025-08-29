This Day in Country History: August 29

Chris Young has plenty to remember on Aug. 29, including a music festival performance where "Thank God" singer Kane Brown surprised him and fans on stage. Young was also invited to the Grand Ole Opry, Miranda Lambert helped rescue dogs in Houston, and William Lee Golden got married on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Chris Young has enjoyed his share of milestone experiences on Aug. 29, including:

After performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Chris Young was surprised by a very special announcement. Vince Gill invited the "The Man I Want To Be" singer to become a member, and Young's response was to give him a big bear hug. 2021: Chris Young was performing at the Citadel Country Spirit music festival in Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, when Kane Brown snuck up on stage with him, much to Young's surprise — and fans' excitement. Also thrilling the crowd at this festival were Scotty McCreary, Lindsay Ell, and Josh Turner.

Cultural Milestones

Benefits and artists lending a helping hand in times of need are always heartwarming, and Aug. 29 has seen a few of these cultural milestones, including:

Miranda Lambert and her dog rescue organization, MuttNation Foundation, arrived in Houston, Texas. Lambert and her team were there to help rescue dogs lost during Hurricane Harvey. 2019: GRAMMY-nominated Martina McBride was the headliner for the West Texas Rehabilitation Center Dinner Show at the Abilene Convention Center. Proceeds from this benefit went to the center, whose mission is to provide exceptional care to anyone who needs it, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From a country music festival to a Billboard Hot 100 hit, these notable events took place on this day:

At the Gulf Coast Jam music festival in Panama City Beach, Florida, Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi, and Randy Houser headlined. Love and Theft and John Michael Montgomery were also among the acts to take to the stage. 2020: Morgan Wallen's "7 Summers" debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Maddie & Tae's "Die From a Broken Heart," which peaked a week earlier at No. 22, enjoyed its 19th week on the chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

It's always beautiful to see people in love, and Aug. 29 has shown us some wonderful moments involving our favorite country stars:

Preston Brust of LOCASH became engaged to Kristen White during a performance by his country duo at the Grand Ole Opry. The couple was so excited to be engaged that they didn't want to wait to get married, so they wed just two weeks later. 2015: William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys tied the knot at The Rosewall in Nashville. Golden married his long-time friend Simone Staley after decades of friendship and a whirlwind courtship.