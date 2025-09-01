Old Dominion Love Songs: The Ultimate Guide For Every Relationship Stage

Love songs can set the stage for a date, help you overcome heartbreak, and reinforce the reasons for a long-term commitment. Old Dominion captures the essence of each stage of a relationship, from the magic of first falling in love to the warm comfort of a secure relationship. Find the best Old Dominion love songs to add to your playlist, no matter what phase your relationship is in.

Why Old Dominion's Love Songs Matter

Old Dominion was formed in 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. The band is made up of Matthew Ramsey on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Trevor Rosen on guitar and keyboards, Whit Sellers on drums, and Geoff Sprung on bass guitar. In 2012, Brad Tursi joined the band and became one of the primary songwriters for Old Dominion. In the beginning, the band members started as songwriters for artists such as Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kenny Chesney, who they opened for in 2013.

Old Dominion released their first album, Meat and Candy, in 2015, with hit songs such as "Break Up With Him" and "Snapback." Meat and Candy received a Platinum certification on October 22, 2020, from the Recording Industry Association of America. Since 2015, Old Dominion has released four full albums, including their latest, Memory Lane.

Old Dominion excels at storytelling, capturing the emotions of life and delivering their message with clarity and authentic feelings. Whether you want to listen to a song about first love or one about comfortable love, there's an Old Dominion song for your relationship soundtrack.

Songs for New Love and First Feelings

There's something fabulous about new love feelings. Listening to romantic songs or songs that express those feelings elevates you to greater heights of love. Old Dominion's 2015 song "Break Up with Him" received a 2x Platinum certification and spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song is about a guy who calls a girl he's in love with, but she's already in a relationship. In this one-sided phone conversation, the love-struck man urges the girl to break up with her boyfriend and come to him.

Another song about fuzzy love feelings is the 2018 "Hotel Key" from the album Happy Endings. This Platinum-certified song tells the story of a one-night stand that was so memorable that the woman kept the hotel key as a memento.

Songs for Building Connection and Getting Serious

Old Dominion's "Lookin' for Love" shares the feeling of not having to search for love anymore and getting serious:

No more lookin' for love in all the wrong places

Lookin' for love in too many faces

Searchin' their eyes and lookin' for traces

Of what I'm dreaming of

Now that I've found a friend and a lover

I bless the day I discover you, oh you

Lookin' for love

"One Man Band" is a song about building a strong relationship and creating a life together, and the 2x Platinum-certified "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" tells of how being together will prevent a broken heart.

Songs To Help Navigate Challenges and Rough Patches

All relationships hit rough times, and listening to a song with relatable lyrics can help you navigate the challenge.

The 3x Platinum "Written in the Sand" from their Platinum-certified Happy Endings album talks about deciding whether a relationship is for the long or short term:

Are we written in the stars, baby, or are we written in the sand?

"Both Sides of the Bed" tells the story of how hard it is to be alone after a breakup, and "Easy to Miss" is another song about heartbreak and missing someone:

You're so easy to miss, got a heartbreak hold on me

You keep walkin' all over my world like it just comes naturally

You were so easy to kiss, your lips are burned in my brain

So tell me, why you gotta be, why you gotta be so damn easy to miss?

Old Dominion Songs for Celebrating Long-Term Love and Commitment

As you settle into a long-term relationship and the passion subsides, you begin a new journey of commitment. Old Dominion songs ideal for this phase of a relationship include the 2018 Platinum-certified "Make It Sweet," which talks about the good times shared with sweet lyrics:

Days will be long but the years will fly right by

We'll never be as young as we are tonight

Baby ain't that right, yeah

Cause I'm stuck on you, you're stuck on me

I never gotta wonder where my honey be

Don't waste another mile or a minute not kissin' me

Life is short, make it sweet

"Can't Break Up Now," with Megan Moroney, is about a couple who go through so much but know each other so well.

The song "A Million Things" is the ultimate love song about a committed couple and the reasons why they're still together.

Countin' all my blessings like one, two, three,

Baby, you're one in a million 'cause your love is a million things

Your Old Dominion Love Song Soundtrack Awaits