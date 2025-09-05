Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Best Seats In The House

For the 26th Anniversary of Kicks 99 Guitar Pull, Weinberger's Furniture is giving you a shot at winning the best seats in the house!

From now until Saturday, October 4th at 2 p.m., stop by Weinberger's Furniture at 3021 River Watch Parkway in Augusta to scan the QR code. You'll be entered for a chance to win TWO front row seats to one night of the 26th Anniversary of Kicks 99 Guitar Pull AND two Declan Power Recliners from Weinberger's Furniture.

Listeners can enter once daily but must go into the store to scan the QR code. Recliners will NOT be on-site at the concert. This contest is available in store ONLY!

On Saturday, October 4th, there will be one final chance to win between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Weinberger's Furniture. The winner will be drawn at 2 p.m.

Weinberger's Furniture Hours:

Monday - Saturday 10am-6pm

Closed on Sundays

Description of the recliners:

The Declan Power Recliner with Swivel Glider marries the ultimate in comfort with a stylish, classic silhouette featuring curved arms and antique gold nailhead trim around the arms and modified wing back. Covered in the Brindisi Trinita handwiped and finished leather. Includes USB port to charge your device while you relax. Hooker Furniture Upholstery is a designer-inspired collection of upscale leather seating that includes versatile reclining chairs, modern-day reclining sofas, eclectic club and artisan accent chairs, as well as a selection of executive desk chairs for the home. Designed and curated to appeal to a variety of style tastes, each piece from Hooker Furniture Upholstery is meticulously crafted in a unique selection of textures and hues.