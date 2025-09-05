Falcons Deal With Key Offensive Line Issues Before NFL Opener Against Buccaneers

Elijah Wilkinson left the Arizona Cardinals for the Falcons, and now he’ll get a chance to start.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, Elijah Wilkinson steps in at right tackle for the Atlanta Falcons' first game. The switch comes after starter Kaleb McGary suffered a leg injury.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Wilkinson beat out Brandon Parker and rookie Jack Nelson for the spot. The team bolstered its line by bringing in three tackles through trades and signings.

A deal with Seattle brought Michael Jerrell for a possible seventh-round pick. The staff also picked up Carter Warren and Ryan Hayes after they were cut from New York and Miami.

"We need to get our zone-blocking timing down with right guard Chris Lindstrom more than focus on pass-blocking responsibilities," Wilkinson told The Athletic.

While the line shifts, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. prepares to lead. Staff kept him on the bench all preseason to avoid injury risks. His debut marks a fresh start for the offense.

The thin defensive front raises red flags. With just five interior players, stopping runs could prove tough. Last season's 57.7% success rate against the run ranked 26th.