Morgan Wallen Looking All Banged Up in a Photo Shared on Instagram

Morgan Wallen recently shared an Instagram snap looking like he auditioned to be the next UFC fighter. With his face bloodied and his jeans shredded, he sat perched on a Kawasaki bike (or maybe he’s really going for a role in a zombie-apocalypse movie?) It’s the kind of post that makes you pause your doomscrolling to check if the country star is actually okay, and why he isn’t in a hospital but somehow still found the time to snap a photo and post it online.

Morgan Wallen: “Interesting Bye Week Lol”

The image, which Wallen captioned with “Interesting bye week lol,” sparked immediate concern. Fans and other famous people flooded the comments with shock and well-wishes. One worried fan wrote, “I wrecked mine toooo but NOT THAT BAD. Heal up, Morgie, we love you,” while some couldn’t resist a fan and called him “Morgan Fallen.”

The Voice alum’s caption might confuse those who aren’t sports fans. “Bye week” is a term used by sports teams during the off-season. Wallen might be referencing his off time during his I’m the Problem Tour.

Staged Photo?

However, as speculated by The Boot and Country Music Nation, the photo seems staged because of several proofs: his bike is too clean for someone who tumbled or had a biking accident, his hair is still perfectly styled (not even a twig, a dried leaf, or mud in sight), and even the holes in his shirt were aligned and symmetrical. The rips in his jeans also look manufactured and are not tattered enough if they’re caused by an accident. Plus, even if he looked banged up, his boots still looked like they had only been worn a few times.

The photo also looks too sharp and crisp to be taken by a smartphone (unless he or someone he’s with always carries a professional camera while out for a ride.

Is He Working on a Music Video?

Fans commenting on the photos speculate that the “Whiskey Glasses” singer is perhaps shooting a music video during his “bye week,” specifically, for his song “I Got Better.” It sounds plausible, and we could theorize that Wallen will soon be singing that he got better from his “bike accident.”