Nashville Manager Shares How Drake Made Last-Minute Call to Get Morgan Wallen in Music Video

Morgan Wallen made a surprise cameo in Drake's 2023 video, "You Broke My Heart," which was all thanks to a chance encounter with Nashville music manager Troy "Tracker" Johnson that involved a flurry of activities that transpired over the course of an afternoon.

The opportunity arose after a lunch meeting with Big Loud CEO Seth England and music legends Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. Following that meeting, Drake's team reached out to Wallen's manager late at night, requesting that Wallen fly to Toronto for a secretive shoot. Details were minimal, creating a spontaneous, movie-like scenario.

Upon arrival, Wallen and his team were taken to a set shrouded in secrecy, where they unexpectedly met Drake before filming several scenes together. Tracker warmly reflected on the moment they all met Drake, "We pull up and they're just like,' Mr Wallen, there's your trailer...and we go sit in this trailer. The door opens, and I walk out as Drake walks in. There are a lot of people I've met in my life, but there are people like Drake that might throw you back a little bit. The door opens, he looks up at me and goes, 'Hey, what's up, man?' I was like, 'Oh, hello, Mr Drake'."

The day concluded with a late-night feast that included artists ERNEST and Charlie Handsome, where the group reflected on the surreal nature of the collaboration.