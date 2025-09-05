This Day in Country History: September 5
Having multiple songs certified by the Recording Industry Association of America is a tremendous honor and validates an artist's impact on fans and the music industry. Big-name figures in country music received this honor on Sept. 5. This day also saw benefit concerts, a notable Grand Ole Opry performance, and the death of a well-known country soul singer and songwriter.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
The following country music icons achieved significant milestones on Sept. 5:
- 2012: Eric Church received five nominations for the 46th Annual Country Music Association Awards. His nominations were for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for "Chief," and Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year for his hit "Springsteen."
- 2017: Nine Zac Brown Band singles received RIAA Platinum certifications, including "As She's Walking Away" (featuring Alan Jackson), "Colder Weather" (2x Platinum)," "Free," "Goodbye In Her Eyes," "Highway 20 Ride," "Keep Me In Mind," "Knee Deep" (featuring Jimmy Buffett) — which achieved 3x Platinum status — "Toes" (3x Platinum), and "Whatever It Is" (2x Platinum).
- 2017: Luke Bryan's singles "All My Friends Say" and "Home Alone Tonight" achieved RIAA Platinum status. In addition, his album "Crash My Party" earned a 4x Platinum certification, and his singles "That's My Kind of Night" and "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" achieved 4x Platinum and 5x Platinum status, respectively.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Significant benefit concerts and performances occurred on Sept. 5, including:
- 2016: "Storm Warning" singer Hunter Hayes performed at the Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief at the River Center Theatre in Baton Rouge, with proceeds going to the American Red Cross Louisiana Flood Relief.
- 2016: Chris Young headlined the Labor of Love benefit concert at Racine Festival Park in Racine, Wisconsin. The event, hosted by CASE Construction Company, raised money and awareness for Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization.
- 2020: Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood performed at the Grand Ole Opry. Paisley and Underwood have toured together several times and are widely considered one of the most popular and successful hosting duos in the event's history.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Sept. 5 saw weather impact a concert and an industry death:
- 2008: Tim McGraw had to postpone his Swampstock 2008 charity concert due to the effects of Hurricane Gustav on the state of Louisiana.
- 2012: Joe South died at the age of 72. South was known for hits such as "(I Never Promised You) a Rose Garden" and "Games People Play." He was also a skilled session musician who worked in studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Sept. 5 marks a day of celebration for the country music industry, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood performing together and Zac Brown Band and Luke Bryan receiving RIAA certifications.