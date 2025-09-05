UGA Jumps Into Top 10 Public Universities for 2026

The University of Georgia has secured a spot among the nation's finest schools, ranking 10th in Niche's 2026 list of top public universities. This marks a step up from last year's 11th-place finish.

In Forbes' 2026 rankings, UGA climbed to the 18th position among public schools nationwide. The institution also placed eleventh among southern schools.

"This national recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication of our faculty and staff and the achievements of our students," President Jere W. Morehead said in a UGA Media release, according to The Red and Black.

The Athens campus shines in key areas. Students rank their experience highly, pushing UGA to second place nationwide for campus life. The school earned an A+ grade, with rankings based on acceptance data, graduate success, teaching quality, and student feedback.

Princeton Review's 2025 study placed UGA at No. 12 among top-value public schools. The school's alumni network ranks eighth, while its financial support system sits at 10th place.

"These latest rankings underscore the transformative educational experience we provide at the University of Georgia," Benjamin C. Ayers, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said in a statement.

From nearly 48,000 applications, UGA picked 6,200 new students. These first-years boast strong numbers with a 4.17 average GPA, 1356 on SATs, and 31 on ACTs.

Money magazine awarded UGA 4.5 stars, noting its high graduation rates and strong student support. The magazine praised how students win national awards.